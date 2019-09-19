Mt. Vernon, North Posey HS students get hands-on training at Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students of Mt. Vernon and North Posey High Schools got some hands-on training at Ivy Tech.
We caught up with them doing activities in the medical field.
Students found each other’s pulse, learned CPR techniques among other activities. Ivy Tech offers a variety of programs for students interested in medical professions.
Officials say it’s never too early to get high schoolers involved.
“It’s great to give them exposure to our labs and to our faculty and our students and let them see then in action and how we teach them and train them on the mannequins and equipment that we have is the same equipment that you see in the real world,” Dean, Frank L. Hilton MD School of Health Sciences Cindy Moore explained.
Ivy Tech also partners with the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana for medical degrees.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.