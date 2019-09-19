Plans for Daviess County Middle School released

Daviess Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The design plans for the new Daviess County Middle School were scheduled to go before the DCPS Board of Education for review at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The board was also going to be shown plans for Apollo High School.
We are told a vote won’t happen Thursday because some minor changes need to be made, but we are still getting a look at the renderings.
Click on the following links to see the documents:
School officials tell us, if approved, the plans will then go to the Kentucky Department of Education for review and final approval.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.