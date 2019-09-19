Plans for Daviess County Middle School released

Daviess Co. Middle School Plans (Source: RBS Design Group)
By Jill Lyman and Katie Kapusta | September 19, 2019 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 1:29 PM

Daviess Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The design plans for the new Daviess County Middle School were scheduled to go before the DCPS Board of Education for review at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board was also going to be shown plans for Apollo High School.

We are told a vote won’t happen Thursday because some minor changes need to be made, but we are still getting a look at the renderings.

Click on the following links to see the documents:

- Schematic

- DCMS Overview

- AHS Overview

- AHS Phase 3

- AHS Phase 4

School officials tell us, if approved, the plans will then go to the Kentucky Department of Education for review and final approval.

