Knights look to remain undefeated in the SIAC

“As a defensive coach it’s really difficult to say who we wanna stop and who we wanna take away because they can hurt you in so many different ways," said 14-year coaching vet, Doug Hurt. "So it’s gonna be up to the offense to manufacture points, which we haven’t been really great at. Their defense is really stingy, so it’s gonna be an uphill battle but we’re trying to get better each and every week. We know that this is not the end of the season, it’s the midway point, we wanna be playing our best in October and November so we’re gonna take it one step at a time, obviously this is a tough one but we’re gonna do the best we can.”