Knights look to remain undefeated in the SIAC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Week five of high school football boasts intriguing match-ups on the slate for the second week in a row.
On the Northside, that rings true as the Castle Knights travel to Central Stadium to face off against the Bears.
Despite a week one loss at Bloomington South, the Knights have rattled off three straight wins, including two crucial conference victories that have them undefeated in the SIAC.
After an eight-point win against rival Reitz and a shutout versus the Bulldogs in week four, Castle now turns its sights to the one-loss Bears. Central pose a difficult test for area defenses’ after posting 42 points in the huge win vs the Panthers.
“As a defensive coach it’s really difficult to say who we wanna stop and who we wanna take away because they can hurt you in so many different ways," said 14-year coaching vet, Doug Hurt. "So it’s gonna be up to the offense to manufacture points, which we haven’t been really great at. Their defense is really stingy, so it’s gonna be an uphill battle but we’re trying to get better each and every week. We know that this is not the end of the season, it’s the midway point, we wanna be playing our best in October and November so we’re gonna take it one step at a time, obviously this is a tough one but we’re gonna do the best we can.”
Castle vs Central kicks off on Friday night at Central Stadium at 7 p.m.
