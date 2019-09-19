$900k remodel project planned for Gabe’s Shopping Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city is assisting with the remodel of Gabe’s Shopping Center.
City officials approached the current owner of the shopping center about helping to remodel the outside of the store fronts. The $900,000 project is being funded through federal dollars from one of the cities revitalization funds.
Reporter Erin McNally talked with the community development director about what residents in the area can expect and when renovations will finish coming up on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.