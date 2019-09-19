Fmr. Princeton teacher arrested for attempted child seduction, theft

Fmr. Princeton teacher arrested for attempted child seduction, theft
By Jared Goffinet | September 19, 2019 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 3:23 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former teacher, who is facing attempted child seduction and theft charges, has been arrested.

Gary Kinswa, 44-years-old, was booked just after 11 a.m. Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued for Kinswa 10 days ago.

Kinswa is accused of exchanging inappropriate texts and emails with a student when he was a teacher at Princeton Community High School. He is also accused of stealing money from the high school prom fund.

Bond has been set at $7,500 or $750 cash.

