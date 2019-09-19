Fmr. Henderson Co. teacher arrested on sodomy charge

Fmr. Henderson Co. teacher arrested on sodomy charge
Evan Harvey, 27. (Source: Henderson Co. Detention Center)
September 19, 2019 at 9:36 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:30 AM

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson County teacher is facing a sodomy charge.

According to police, a juvenile female student reported having sexual contact with 27-year-old Evan Harvey, who is a former teacher at Central Learning Academy.

Police say the sexual contact happened on multiple occasions during the 2018-2019 school year.

Harvey was arrested Thursday morning on a 3rd degree sodomy charge.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Henderson Police Dept. at (270) 831-1295 or (270) 724-4400.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.