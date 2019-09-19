Fmr. Henderson Co. teacher arrested on sodomy charge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson County teacher is facing a sodomy charge.
According to police, a juvenile female student reported having sexual contact with 27-year-old Evan Harvey, who is a former teacher at Central Learning Academy.
Police say the sexual contact happened on multiple occasions during the 2018-2019 school year.
Harvey was arrested Thursday morning on a 3rd degree sodomy charge.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Henderson Police Dept. at (270) 831-1295 or (270) 724-4400.
