Fairfield Mules off to undefeated start

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - On the Illinois gridiron, there’s one team that has achieved a very impressive feat, not allowing a single point through three weeks of play.
The Fairfield Mules are 3-0 to start the season and their defense has pitched a shutout. The red and black attack has beaten Sesser-Valier 28-0; Johnston City 40-0; and Chester 36-0.
Fairfield is also riding an insane, 23 game regular-season winning streak.
“The key is we got a lot of really unselfish kids and they’ve bought into what we do here,” said Head Coach Justin Townsend. “Pitching three shutouts is a surprise, especially because we played Sesser-Valier who’s one of the better offensive teams in our conference. I thought our defense could be a strength this year and so far it has been.”
“Defense has been really our strong suit but our offense has gotten a lot better,” said senior DE/TE Luke Dagg. “We’ve been practicing hard and keeping things going and if offense doesn’t do something right defense picks it up. I knew we would play good but I didn’t know we would shut everybody out and score 30-40 points plus every game.”
The Mules are back at home hosting CZR at 7 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.