Daviess Co. Democratic Party cancels 50-year dinner tradition

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 50-year political tradition won’t happen this year.
The Democratic Party decided to cancel the Wendell H. Ford Dinner planned for Saturday. Organizers say they thought the event was supposed to be at the National Guard Armory like the last two years, but found out a different event was planned there this Saturday.
They say they looked into other venues, but because of high costs, they opted to cancel this year’s dinner.
“You know, I guess I felt like what they gave me in May was a commitment and I think they forgot about me, forgot about this event,” explained event Co-chair Kaye Castlen.
Castlen tells us she and her team are working to plan another gathering in November.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.