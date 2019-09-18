Sizzling September Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The normal mid-September high temps in the lower 80’s will be missing until fall begins next week. In the wake of a weak cold front, temps still managed to soar into the lower 90’s on Wednesday. Hot weather will persist with strong high pressure cemented in place. Sunny…hot and dry with high temps hitting the lower 90’s.
Slightly cooler weather on Friday and through the weekend. Temps will remain above normal but will ease into the mid to upper 80’s Friday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected through the period.
