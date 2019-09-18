Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office adding new member thanks to community

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office is getting a new K-9 after going without one for more than a year.
The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says it is exciting to begin the process of bringing a new K-9 in after their old one retired. The K-9 program will help with keeping drugs off the streets and the sheriff’s office will not have to rely so much on surrounding agencies to help out.
This is all thanks to community donations and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office says it is going to go a long way to keep the streets here clean and safe.
“It goes to show that our community is very law enforcement supportive," explained Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. "It’s not just ‘hey here’s the money you figure it out.’ It’s ‘how can I give and to what degree may I give because I want to help with this problem,’ which is phenomenal.”
Donations from the community are continually accepted in order to keep the K-9 program up and running.
Sheriff Latham says they have $20,000 in donations right now with about $40,000 that is also promised towards the program. They hope to get the K-9 in here soon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.