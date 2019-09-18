Owensboro Daviess Co. airport to improve customer, piolet experience with grant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport just got an $890,000 federal grant to fix up one of their runways.
They plan is to replace concrete panels, joints and add fresh paint to the new runway. Airport officials tell us this will add to the customer and pilot experience here at the airport.
The hope is to get the project started in the next month and it should only take about two to three weeks.
