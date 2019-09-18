Madisonville Maroons football off to hot 4-0 start, looks to keep success going

“A lot’s working for us right now, really it’s just coming together on both sides of the ball. Really executing on defense, really executing on offense, we’re running the ball well right now and we’re passing the ball well right now and it’s just all coming together," Hightower said. "To make a deep run it’s more about us and our opponents. Battling ourselves, making sure we do everything that we’re supposed to do, and just staying focused and practicing hard.”