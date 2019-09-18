Madisonville Maroons football off to hot 4-0 start, looks to keep success going

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s only a handful of undefeated teams left throughout the Tri-State as we head into week five of high school football.
The Madisonville Maroons are off to a record-setting start at 4-0 under Head Coach Jay Burgett.
Madisonville’s undefeated start is the program’s first since 1993 and now they are ranked in the top five in the state of Kentucky.
Leading the Maroons to their incredible starts in their senior tailback Jeriah Hightower who has 960 yards through four weeks of play has him second in the entire country for rushing.
The team is looking to continue its success in week five.
“One of the thing that we’re looking at in the program is that we’re not looking at those accolades and taking them lightly, we’re looking at them and letting them fuel our fire right now," Coach Burgett said. "And the guys are working hard, and one of the things that we’ve seen thru each game is steady progression from each game to the next.”
“A lot’s working for us right now, really it’s just coming together on both sides of the ball. Really executing on defense, really executing on offense, we’re running the ball well right now and we’re passing the ball well right now and it’s just all coming together," Hightower said. "To make a deep run it’s more about us and our opponents. Battling ourselves, making sure we do everything that we’re supposed to do, and just staying focused and practicing hard.”
Hightower and the Maroons will look for their fifth straight win this Friday night to continue the team’s undefeated season.
They will host Ballard Memorial at 7 p.m.
