Lane restrictions scheduled in Evansville for railroad work on US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville this weekend.
INDOT says railroad crews will close the inside passing lanes of U.S. 41 Saturday, both north and southbound, to replace the crossing signals just north of Yokel Road near the former Whirlpool facility.
While this project is active, traffic will still be able to move through the outside driving lanes. Restrictions will be in place around the clock.
Work is scheduled to wrap up by the evening of Sunday.
