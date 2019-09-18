$25k grant to help STEM education in Daviess Co. schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - STEM education is getting a boost in Daviess County Schools.
America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education presented a $25,000 grant. This money will be split among the 12 elementary schools in the district.
School leaders tell us it’ll be used to purchase science kits so kids can do experiments in the classroom.
“Anytime we can support STEM efforts and encourage young people to pursue careers in those areas, that’s not only a great day for our communities, but us as a company we know our future leaders are in third and fourth and fifth grade,” Bayer Crop Science’s Field Sales Representative Kirby Green explained.
Since 2011, Grow Rural Education has granted more than $18 million to more than a thousand schools.
