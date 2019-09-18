Huskies off to steady start; look to tough SIAC slate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Week five of high school football hosts more intriguing match-ups throughout the SIAC and over at the Reitz Bowl it will prove no different, as the Huskies travel West to face the Wildcats.
In his second season with the program, Joey Paridaen has North football on the rise. After the 2018 season saw an 0-5 start, the Huskies sit now at an even 2-2, backed by a tough defense and even more explosive offense.
Averaging over 200 rush and 180 pass yards, North is anchored by sophomore quarterback Ethan Brawdy and senior runningback Dylan McKinney. McKinney’s 11 touchdowns have propelled the Huskies to average over 40 points a game thru four weeks of play.
“We felt good about our team going into this year," said 8-year coaching vet, Paridaen. "I think the kids needed to kinda prove to themselves and prove to everybody that we’re capable of making the strides that we needed too. But obviously, it doesn’t do anything on paper. We gotta show up and continue to get better. It’s a tough conference and we can’t take anything for granted and obviously none are bigger than the one we’re facing Friday night. We’re hoping to go 1-0 each week and if we do that, hopefully, we’ll get a chance to still be at the top of the conference at the end of the year.”
The Huskies will look to go 1-0 in week five, looking to defeat the Wildcats for the first time since 2007.
North vs Mater Dei kicks off at the Reitz Bowl Friday at 7 p.m.
