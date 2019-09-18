Huskies off to steady start; look to tough SIAC slate

“We felt good about our team going into this year," said 8-year coaching vet, Paridaen. "I think the kids needed to kinda prove to themselves and prove to everybody that we’re capable of making the strides that we needed too. But obviously, it doesn’t do anything on paper. We gotta show up and continue to get better. It’s a tough conference and we can’t take anything for granted and obviously none are bigger than the one we’re facing Friday night. We’re hoping to go 1-0 each week and if we do that, hopefully, we’ll get a chance to still be at the top of the conference at the end of the year.”