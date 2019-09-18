Housing Authority breaks ground on new townhomes project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new townhome project, which includes more than a dozen units, on Southeast Tenth Street is now underway.
At one point in time, there was a public housing here on this site, it has since been torn down, but the Evansville Housing Authority says there is a need for more.
Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony began the construction on what will be Evansville Townhomes. It is an $11 million tax credit development project that will add 30 new affordable housing units here.
On this site, there will also be community meeting spaces and offices.
Along with the new units being constructed, the project will rehabilitate 30 additional units scattered throughout the community, and resident eligibility will be income-based.
“About five years ago, we began rehabbing our projects to make them viable into the future," said Evansville Housing Authority Executive Director Rick Moore. "So we’ve spent millions of dollars on the current, but we also know there is a need for additional housing. We have waiting lists for some of our housing and then at some other agencies around town have waiting lists. So we know the need is here in this area and we’re here to help provide.”
Moore tells us that people can expect this project to take just around a year to complete. They are aimed at having residents moved into the new units by the end of 2020.
