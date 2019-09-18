Gas prices rising due to attack on oil fields

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - On Tuesday, 14 News spotted prices spikes at several gas stations around town.
Prices usually dip as summer winds down, but an attack on oil fields in Saudi Arabia this weekend took out five percent of the global oil supply, and experts say gas prices will shoot up within days.
According to AAA, the national gas price average is $2.59. In Indiana, it’s $2.55. In Illinois, it’s $2.76, and it’s $2.37 in Kentucky.
Tuesday night, AAA reports that average prices in Indiana went up 3 cents from Monday, up 5 cents in Illinois and up 4 cents in Kentucky.
Fuel experts estimate prices could climb up to 25 cents a gallon, and the high costs could stick around through Thanksgiving.
