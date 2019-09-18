Deadline approaching to join the Aces in Bahamas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -With basketball season quickly approaching, Purple Aces fans have several unique opportunities coming up, including the chance to join the University of Evansville squad in the Bahamas in November.
The Bash in the Bahamas will be held in Nassau with three games taking place between November 22-24. Despite the damage caused to the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, the impact to Nassau was minimal and the tournament will go on as scheduled.
Two packages remain on sale for the Bash in the Bahamas with the final deadline to sign up and pay set for October 18. To join the team on the flight and utilize your own accommodations, the cost is $1,350 per person. This includes a direct flight from Evansville to the Bahamas on a private charter 737 jet. The flight leaves on Thursday, November 21 and returns on Monday the 25th.
As an added incentive, this package includes an all-session pass for the entire tournament, which features four games per day over the three days of the event.
A package is also available that includes the flight, all-session pass and accommodations. This package features a 4-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Junkanoo Beach. Located in the heart of Nassau, the hotel is just steps away from the beach. The hotel includes WIFI, two bar drinks and two bottles of water per room per day. A UE charter bus will also take fans from the hotel to the tournament for all three games. The cost of this package is $2,500 per person in a double occupancy room and $2,750 for a single.
The month of October will see a pair of events being held starting on October 10 with Hoopfest. Set for 6 p.m. inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse, the annual exhibition will feature the Aces men’s and women’s basketball teams. It includes contests, scrimmages, autographs and more. Adult admission is $5 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the United Way with a check presentation taking place during the event. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free while the first 100 UE students who check in that evening with the Purple Reign Rewards App will receive free admission.
A Tip-Off Dinner is set to take place on Oct. 17 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh. This exclusive event will feature a plated dinner, two drink tickets per person and the opportunity to preview the 2019-20 Aces men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Cost is $100 per plate. Men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes will join the guests at their table.
For information on all three opportunities or to book tickets, call 812-488-2237 (ACES).
