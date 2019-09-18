Current, retired EPD officers cast ballots for Chief Bolin’s ‘vote of confidence’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Current and retired EPD officers have until 7 p.m. Wednesday to cast their decision in a “vote of confidence” for Chief Billy Bolin.
FOP President DJ Thompson tells us they are expecting a huge turnout. The ballot contains seven questions, each a yes or no reply.
Although the FOP is open to various agencies, only those with EPD are allowed to vote, including those who have retired. There is not a third party who will tally up the results, but Thompson says EPD’s administration will have a representative there during the process.
We will likely not the outcome of the vote until Thursday. Both Chief Bolin and FOP Leaders say they plan to talk to the media, but will be after the results come in.
So does this vote mean Chief Bolin is on the hot seat? Not necessarily.
A “vote of confidence” is symbolic in showing how the Union feels. It can’t remove Bolin from the job.
Only the mayor has the power to do that. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that won’t happen.
Mayor Winnecke is strongly backing Chief Bolin, whom he appointed chief in 2012.
