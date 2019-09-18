County leaders discuss road reconstruction, jobs at Vanderburgh Co. annual ‘State of the County’ address

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Commissioners gave their annual “State of the County” address.
All three commissioners laid out areas where they want to see improvements to help the county prosper, especially when it comes to road reconstruction and jobs.
Commissioners have set aside $88 million in road reconstruction projects.
“And that’s what commissioner Musgrave spoke on was infrastructure," said County Commissioner Ben Shoulders. “And from that we have I want to say in the last twenty-four months conducted the most road paving and new road construction in modern history of Vanderburgh county.”
The reconstruction of North Green River road will be going on including lane additions, sidewalk additions, and bike lane additions.
Commissioners also said jobs are also a big focus with retaining current residents.
Commissioner Musgrave said the country is facing a shortage of employable workforce and Vanderburgh County is no different.
“But we’re going to try to out compete everyone else," Musgrave said. “And what we’re going to do is have great parks, and great roads and a great quality of life to entice you to come and stay. We need it.”
The county council recently welcomed EFP Corporation to the area and is working to build two additional warehouses for future businesses.
