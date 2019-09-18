Consultant gives tips to help Evansville city golf courses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City golf courses were put under the microscope at Wednesday’s parks board meeting.
Richard Singer, a consultant with the National Golf Foundation, has been taking a close look at the four city courses: Helfrich, Fendrich, McDonald’s, and Wesselman’s. He made some recommendations on how to improve the city’s golf operation and make it more profitable.
“Golf courses are living breathing assets and when they get older key pieces of their infrastructure tend to get past their basic useful life and definitely at Fendrich and Helfrich, you have some key pieces of infrastructure past their useful life and will require some capital to improve,” said Singer.
Another recommendation is to close Wesselman’s Par 3 or turn it into a golf training center, because of a decrease in usage.
