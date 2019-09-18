City leaders work to keep Deaconess Aquatic Center within budget

City leaders work to keep Deaconess Aquatic Center within budget
By Jared Goffinet | September 18, 2019 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:24 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction could start soon on the new Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Before anything does begin though, city leaders are making sure it stays within budget.

[Update on the future Deaconess Aquatic center]

On Wednesday, the parks board approved four bids for part of the project, but 13 other aspects will be re-bid so it stays within the $28 million budget.

Board members say they hope to get them approved within the next month. That would allow for a groundbreaking later this year.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.