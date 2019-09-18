City leaders work to keep Deaconess Aquatic Center within budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction could start soon on the new Deaconess Aquatic Center.
Before anything does begin though, city leaders are making sure it stays within budget.
On Wednesday, the parks board approved four bids for part of the project, but 13 other aspects will be re-bid so it stays within the $28 million budget.
Board members say they hope to get them approved within the next month. That would allow for a groundbreaking later this year.
