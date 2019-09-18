Board decides to reorganize KYNDLE structure

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Changes are coming to the KYNDLE organization.
The group was created to help with economic development in 2013. Officials say a task force formed this summer looked at its structure and what would provide the best return on investment.
They presented their findings and the board decided to reorganize the KYNDLE structure.
Officials say two separate entities will come from the reorganization. One will handle the Henderson Chamber of Commerce operations, while the other will work on economic development.
KYNDLE’s current CEO will stay until a new executive can be hired.
