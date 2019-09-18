‘Bigs with Badges’ program turns police into mentors

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A good relationship between cops and the community is something every police department strives for. That’s why members of the Princeton Police Department are stepping out of the office to connect with kids.
So far, three members of the Princeton Police Department are enrolled in the Bigs with Badges program. It’s a mentoring program put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Indiana. The program partners police officers with kids to serve as a mentor.
“A lot of these kids need help and you know I’ve always lived my life by ‘It Takes a Village,’ and you know I’m just part of that village," said Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw. McGraw previously served as an school resource officers in Princeton, but he says that a one on one mentor-ship is a different challenge for him.
But, it’s a challenge that he and Dana Wilson are thrilled that Princeton Police are undertaking.
“This is a great way for us to provide mentoring from folks from those organizations to come in and give a different perspective to the children," said Wilson. She serves as the Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana Big Brothers Big Sisters branch, and says the relationship between a big and a little can be so impactful.
It impacts the mentor, the mentee, and it can impact everyone around them.
“Normally when you see one child comes in with a mentor, it sort of catches fire,” Wilson said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing because that one mentor can turn into: one, two, three, five.”
That something Chief McGraw wants for his department.
“We want the kids to run to us when they need us, and if they feel like they know us, and just because we’re wearing a uniform some people walk away from us," McGraw said. "We want them to know we’re human, we want them to know we’re part of their community, and we want them to know we’re here for them.”
Princeton Police joins departments in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in the Bigs with Badges program. Wilson says that there are 17 matches in those three counties and she encourages other departments to join as well.
