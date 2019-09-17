Woman accused of taking money from grieving family under investigation in another case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Caroline Rich made a court appearance Tuesday.
She’s accused of taking thousands of dollars from the family of three-year-old Oliver Dill.
Oliver died earlier this summer after deputies say he was left in a car.
Authorities say Rich worked for the funeral home, and the money was supposed to be for headstones and burial plots.
Rich is out on bond, and the next court date has been set for Oct. 30.
Monday, Deaconess Hospital sent out a notice that they have received calls from people who claim Caroline Rich asked them for donations to benefit patients and families at the Linda E. White Hospice House.
Deaconess officials say Rich is not affiliated with the hospital, and anyone who believes they are a victim of false solicitation should contact the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives tell us they are investigating, but as of right now, Rich has not been charged in the Deaconess case.
