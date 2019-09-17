Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for 2 accused of illegally dumping dog at facility

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Animal Control says they need help finding two people who they say illegally dumped a dog at the facility.
They say it happened on Saturday a little after 4 p.m.
The Warrick County Animal Control posted a video on their Facebook page of the two suspects.
The Warrick County Animal Control says they shared the post so they can send the case to the Prosecutor’s Office in hopes of charging the people with cruelty and abandonment to animals.
If you have any information, they ask you to call the Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
