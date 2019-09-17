Touch Down Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week four.
- Collins Turner - Central
- 8/16 passing
- 248 passing yards
- 4 passing touchdowns
- 1 rushing touchdown
- Cole Calvert - Southridge
- 30 carries for 223 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Brady Hook - Mount Vernon
- 17 carries for 139 yards.
- 4 touchdowns
- Gavin Wimsatt - Owensboro
- 15/23 passing for 305 yards
- 5 passing touchdowns
- 1 rushing touchdown
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. The week four Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
