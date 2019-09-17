Some students from Henderson’s North Middle School find out they are going to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some students from Henderson’s North Middle School found out that they are going on a trip of a lifetime.
Four 8th graders were told during an assembly Tuesday they are going to Disney World.
It’s part of a program called Cops Connecting With Kids.
Students are chosen to go on these trips based off their grades and how they behave in school.
Members from the Henderson Police Department will be going with them on the trip.
The students are happy to see their hard work is paying off.
“It means that anything is possible. Just keep good grades, listen to your teachers. I’m really excited. I’m ready to see fun. Have a lit time,” said 8th grader Jasmine Satcher.
Students from Henderson South Middle School will go to Disney as well.
They’ll head to Orlando in November.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.