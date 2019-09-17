September Sizzles Without Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temps soared to 96-degrees on Monday just missing a record high. The normal mid-September high temps in the lower 80’s will be missing again this week. Hot weather will persist with high pressure cemented in place without any strong cold fronts clearing the area. Sunny and hot with temps hitting 90-degrees.
Slightly cooler weather by the end of the week and weekend. Temps will remain above normal but will ease into the mid to upper 80’s Friday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected through the period.
