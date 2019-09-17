Potential rise in water bills in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Water bills could be going up in Newburgh.
Monday night, the town board approved a recommended storm water rate hike.
The recommendation will now go to the town council for approval.
The increase is to help ease the pain of storm water damage.
“Now we’re just asking for this nominal fee of three dollars per household, per month, 10 cents a day and we’ll be able to have enough money to fund a bond if we wanted to float a bond that’s a possibility, but in this case we think we can do a lot of things individually with some nominal increases that affect everyone fairly," said President of the Storm Water Management Board J.T. McCarty.
If approved, the rate increase could take effect by the end of the year or the beginning of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.