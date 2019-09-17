Police: Large amount of heroin, fentanyl, meth found in home across from Washington Middle School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested on drug dealing charges.
Police say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force has been investigating Larry Brown and Kelsie Hill, and they were under surveillance.
On September 11, police say they were pulled over for a traffic violation, and Brown had $3,000 in his possession.
Monday, authorities say they served a search warrant for the home at 1640 Washington Avenue, which is almost directly across the street from Washington Middle School.
They say they found a box with two baggies containing 32.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and a baggy with 94.3 grams of meth.
Officers say they also found digital scales and baggies.
Before being taken to jail, authorities say Hill told them there was heroin in her bra.
They say she admitted the heroin found in the home was hers, but denied knowing about the meth.
Officers say Brown denied being part of any of drug dealing.
They say Brown has a previous drug dealing conviction, and he’s on work release.
A mug shot for Brown was not available.
