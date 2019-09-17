Police Chief Bolin: FOP to vote on confidence in him as chief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin says he will remain in his position no matter what the FOP votes.
He posted a statement on his personal Facebook page that was also posted on the department’s page.
Chief Bolin says the FOP will hold a vote Thursday on their confidence in him as their Chief.
“My two-word motto that I have repeated over and over to our officers is simply: Be Nice. Many in the FOP Leadership make fun of me for this and have convinced many of our officers that I only care about the public and not their well-being. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Our officers do the right thing the overwhelming amount of the time and I have repeatedly supported them, even when it hasn’t been popular to do so,” said Bolin.
14 News is speaking with Mayor Winnecke today, and we’ve reached out to the FOP President.
