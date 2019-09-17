Mesker Park Zoo’s female jaguar has terminal cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo officials have announced their 13-year-old female jaguar, Beliza, has terminal cancer.
She has been at the zoo since 2007.
Zoo officials say Beliza was briefly introduced to Cuxtal, the 15 year-old male jaguar resident at the zoo, with hopes of her getting pregnant.
When she failed to conceive this time, a veterinary exam was scheduled, and a large tumor was found in her uterus.
While performing the surgery to spay Beliza in order to remove this growth, zoo officials say veterinary specialists found other small tumors in her abdominal organs.
Beliza has been diagnosed with carcinomatosis, which means she has cancer throughout her abdomen.
Officials don’t know how long she has to live, but she continues to act normally.
They say her remaining days will be filled with treats, toys, and loving care.
Beliza will remain in view of the public, so the Zoo encourages guests to come visit and to send positive thoughts her way.
