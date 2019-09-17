Madisonville fire officials investigating 2 fires, just blocks apart

Madisonville, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville fire officials are investigating two fires blocks apart, and they believe at least one is arson.
The first was on Saturday night on East Broadway Street.
Fire crews say a woman escaped through a bedroom window, but the fire destroyed her home.
The same night, they say there was a second fire on Hall Street.
Investigators say they arrived to find a front porch on fire.
After getting it out, they say they found a pile of newspapaer at the base.
Everyone is okay after both fires.
Madisonville Police are now investigating.
