Madisonville fire officials investigating 2 fires, just blocks apart
(Source: Lyman, Jill)
By Joey Hardy | September 17, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 4:16 PM

Madisonville, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville fire officials are investigating two fires blocks apart, and they believe at least one is arson.

The first was on Saturday night on East Broadway Street.

Fire crews say a woman escaped through a bedroom window, but the fire destroyed her home.

The same night, they say there was a second fire on Hall Street.

Investigators say they arrived to find a front porch on fire.

After getting it out, they say they found a pile of newspapaer at the base.

Everyone is okay after both fires.

Madisonville Police are now investigating.

