KWC is search for a win after starting the season 0-2

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the weekend Kentucky Wesylan football moved to 0-2 to start the season, following a 34-16 loss to Quincy.
Despite a three-point lead at halftime, the Panthers costly turnovers and only 45 rushing yards were enough to keep the team winless.
Coach Craig Yeast says there’s still a lot of optimism to be had. Freshman quarterback, Wiley Cain, threw for almost 300 yards, and special teams had another great outing and with each passing week, his young team grows more experienced.
“We got a lot of people that care. We have a lot of men on this football team that care," Coach Yeast said. "When you’re young and you’re trying to change the culture, I think at this point, our senior class has only won a total of eight games in their college career. So we’re trying to change the whole perception and mindset of Kentucky Wesleyan football and it’s hard, and we have to learn to work hard and we’re gonna do it together and we’re gonna be just fine.”
The Panthers will look to turn things around this Saturday for homecoming weekend in Owensboro. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. against Southwest Baptist.
