KWC is search for a win after starting the season 0-2

“We got a lot of people that care. We have a lot of men on this football team that care," Coach Yeast said. "When you’re young and you’re trying to change the culture, I think at this point, our senior class has only won a total of eight games in their college career. So we’re trying to change the whole perception and mindset of Kentucky Wesleyan football and it’s hard, and we have to learn to work hard and we’re gonna do it together and we’re gonna be just fine.”