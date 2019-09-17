Henderson man accused of rape

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is accused of rape.
Police say they were called out to Saddlebrook Apartments at 4:30 Monday morning.
The victim told officers that she was in her apartment with 26-year-old Pascual J. Pascual and another person when Pascual raped her. The victim was treated for injuries at an Evansville hospital.
Police say after they talked to Pascual and the other person, Pascual was arrested on a first degree rape charge.
He is in the Henderson County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
