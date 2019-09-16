Watch Live: EPD holding news conference on man’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. concerning a man who died during an altercation with police.
This will be the first time we’ve heard from police, other than the original press release sent out around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say 55-year-old Edward Snukis died during the incident.
Police say they were called to the area of Congress and Indiana Streets shortly before 8 p.m. Friday because a man wouldn’t leave the area of a business.
Police say Snukis was not cooperative and punched an officer in the face.
They say a stun gun was used, but it had little effect.
Officers say he ran down Congress Avenue before he was caught and placed into handcuffs.
They say Snukis became unresponsive, and CPR was started until medics arrived.
Also new this Monday, for the first time, we are seeing a witness’ video of the scene.
It was taken after Snukis became unresponsive, but before medics arrived.
