Stubborn September Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The normal high temps in the lower 80’s with comfortable humidity will missing again this week. Hot weather will persist this week with high pressure cemented in place minus any strong cold fronts clearing the area. Sunny…hot…and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps roar back into the lower 90’s. The heat index will reach 98-102 this afternoon.
Slightly cooler weather by the end of the week and weekend. Temps will remain above normal but will ease into the mid to upper 80’s Friday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
