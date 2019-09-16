Statewide Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman

INDIANA. (WFIE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Crystal Monik Williams.
The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Williams, a 47-year-old black female.
She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds.
She has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black sweat pants, flip flops and glasses.
She is missing from Carmel, Indiana, and was last seen on Sunday, September 15 at 6 a.m.
Authorities believe Williams is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Crystal Monik Williams, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.
