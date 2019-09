EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures pegged the mid 90s on Monday, flirting with records for the date. A weak cold front will tamp temperatures down into the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will still be humid, so only a slight improvement will be felt. By the end of the week and the weekend, highs will drop into the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms possible on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.