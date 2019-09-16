Public meeting held to discuss Watson Lane and Green River Rd. sidewalk project in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A public information hearing on the Watson Lane, and Green River Road sidewalk project gets underway at 5 p.m. in Henderson.
It’s a joint meeting between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Henderson, and it’s being held at Bend Gate Elementary.
For the Green River sidewalks project, officials are hoping to improve safety, by adding sidewalks on several parts of the road.
As for the Watson Lane project, they're talking about the intersection between 41 and Watson Lane.
They want to widen parts of the intersection, and make other improvements.
The total for both of these projects is more than $7 million.
