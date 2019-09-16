Promoter for David Allan Coe concert in jail, deputies say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies confirm a man in the Daviess County Jail is the promoter for the David Allan Coe concert that didn’t go as planned on Saturday.
Jason Giardina’s charges are listed as no brake lights, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, and operating on a suspended license.
Deputies say more charges are possible and they believe vendors and artists were not paid.
His bond is listed as $25,000.
Previous:
The guitar tech for Coe tells us he was told the promoter’s name was Buzz Casey. He says they were turned away when they arrived at the fairgrounds Saturday.
He says they were not given an explanation and threatened to be arrested if they didn’t leave.
Another band on the lineup, Confederate Railroad, says they didn’t make it because of a broken down tour bus.
