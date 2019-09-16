Police investigating after man shot in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Owensboro.
Police say they responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 1100 block of West 9th Street. OPD says officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
