More than a dozen arrested in Dubois Co. drug roundup

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - More than a dozen people have been arrested in a drug roundup in Dubois County.
The prosecutor’s office says law enforcement began serving warrants Monday for drug dealing offenses that originated as early as August 2018.
Beginning in August 2018, authorities began conducting undercover drug buys.
In total, fifteen people are facing drug dealing charges:
- Kelly J. Birkle, age 47, Velpen, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Robert S. Sowders, 42, Huntingburg, three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, two Level 2 felonies and one Level 3 felony
- Christy E. Miller, 42, Huntingburg, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony
- Jessica J. Fulkerson, 25, Huntingburg, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Lindsay D. Austin, 23, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (morphine), a Level 2 felony
- Frederick S. Moon, Jr. 26, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (morphine), a Level 2 felony
- Brandon S. Bullock, 34, Jasper, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Michael E. Norris, 36, Jasper, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 felony
- Nick M. Kreilein, 43, Huntingburg, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 felony
- Ira J. Peters, 29, Jasper, two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony and a Level 4 felony
- Amanda S. Peters, 33, Jasper, Aiding in Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony
- Brandon T. Jones, 31, Huntingburg, two counts of Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance (LSD), a Level 5 and 6 felony
- Devon N. Morton, 28, Eckerty, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Talicia E. Reynolds, 30, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 felony.
The prosecutor’s office says meth, LSD, marijuana, heroin, and other opiate-derivative drugs were purchased during the undercover drug buys. The primary drug purchased was meth.
We’re told the warrant service is ongoing and additional an arrest is possible soon.
