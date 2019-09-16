Meeting being held in Henderson Monday about Watson Ln., Green River Rd. projects

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Henderson will host a public information meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, to address planned improvements to Watson Lane and Green River Road.
The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bend Gate Elementary School.
The Watson Lane project runs from Sunset Lane to Green River Road.
The purpose of the project is to improve safety and mobility for motorists and pedestrians along the Watson Lane corridor with the project limits, including improved capacity and safety at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Watson Lane.
The existing two-lane road with no shoulders does not meet current standards for traffic volumes and the intersection experiences significant delays during peak travel time periods.
Proposed improvements include:
- Widening to provide consistent 11-foot lanes
- Construction of curb and gutter on both side of the roadway
- Construction of a 6-foot sidewalk along one side of the road
- Construction of a stormwater collection system and improvements to existing stormwater collection features
- Alignment improvements including sight distance
- Reconstruction of existing entrances
- Improvements to the U.S. 41-Watson Lane intersection.
Construction on this three-phase project is projected to begin in mid-to-late 2021.
The Green River Road portion of the ½-mile project will extend sidewalks from Bend Gate Drive to near Osage Drive, tying into the existing sidewalk at that location.
The purpose is to improve safety and mobility for pedestrians in this primarily residential neighborhood. Construction could begin as early as Spring 2020.
