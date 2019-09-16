Country music fans outraged after headliners canceled

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Country music fans in the Tri-State are angry about an event Saturday night at the Daviess County Fairgrounds.
The Daviess County Lions Club says the headliner, David Allan Coe and Confederate Railroad did not play as planned.
14 News received several calls and emails from viewers disappointed about the cancelations of these groups.
The Lions Club told us they simply rented out the space and the promoter of the event would have to explain why the acts weren’t playing.
14 News tried to call the promoter, but his voicemail was full.
Confederate Railroad posted on Facebook saying they missed the show because their bus broke down.
As for David Allen Coe, a man listed as the guitar tech for the band called our newsroom saying the band was in Philpot ready to perform, but on Saturday afternoon, the promoter turned them away, leaving fans confused and wanting their money back.
The Lions Club posted a link for attendees to get their refunds.
