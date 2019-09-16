Company bringing around 35 new jobs to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new business is bringing new jobs to Henderson.
EZ-ACCESS says they’ll be located on Klutey Park Plaza Drive, where Business Equipment Inc. currently sits.
They’ll employ about 35 new people at this facility.
EZ-ACCESS serves in the home accessibility field like custom stair lifts.
They employ 70 people there.
The company is based in Seattle.
"EZ-ACCESS and the Everard family have become very important and respected members of the tri-county business community. We appreciate their confidence in both Union County and Henderson County and we look forward to continuing to do whatever we can for them to grow and prosper here," says Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider
“EZ-ACCESShas been a good citizen and a community asset in Union County for a number of years and we are very happy to welcome them to Henderson,” said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “They have been very successful in their product manufacturing, and, the bonus is, their products are extremely helpful to their customers.”
