Car crashed into home on Lincoln Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car has crashed into a home on Lincoln Avenue.
Police and fire are still on scene but have not confirmed any injuries.
The resident there told our reporter that he was sleeping in the next room when it happened. He also said he’s trying to recruit some people to help board up the home.
The homeowner says he believes the car came toward the house away from Burkhardt and came through the fence on the west side of the house. That when’s the car crashed into the side of the home.
