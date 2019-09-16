Adams Ave. opening in time for Fall Funk in the City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials say Adams Avenue will be open this weekend.
It's just in time for the Fall Funk in the City Art Festival.
A section of the road in Haynie's Corner has been shut down for a water main relocation project.
City officials provided this map. Crews will still be working on the roads in red, but they’ll be clear from the ones in green.
As for the Funk in the City Festival, you can find out more from our friends at River City Weekend.
