3rd Taco Fest held in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 3rd annual Taco Festival is happening this weekend at the Old National Events Plaza.
The festival includes more than 15 taco booths and food trucks, a frozen margarita bar, and tequila flights.
There’s a Salsaritas chili pepper eating contest, and for the little less daring, a taco eating competition.
Winners get a $100 gift certificate.
There’s also a kids zone, face painting, bouncy houses, and a 30 foot obstacle course.
If you missed it Saturday, they are back at it again Sunday.
