3rd Taco Fest held in Downtown Evansville

3rd Taco Fest held in Downtown Evansville
Taco Festival in Evansville (Source: WFIE)
By Aria Janel and Jill Lyman | September 14, 2019 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 9:49 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 3rd annual Taco Festival is happening this weekend at the Old National Events Plaza.

The festival includes more than 15 taco booths and food trucks, a frozen margarita bar, and tequila flights.

There’s a Salsaritas chili pepper eating contest, and for the little less daring, a taco eating competition.

Winners get a $100 gift certificate.

There’s also a kids zone, face painting, bouncy houses, and a 30 foot obstacle course.

If you missed it Saturday, they are back at it again Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.